€20,000 worth of drugs seized in Wexford

Drugs worth €20,000 have been seized by gardai following the search of a house in Co Wexford.

Cannabis herb, methamphetemine and ecstasy were discovered in a home in the Newbawn area on Friday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene and questioned in New Ross garda station but was later released without charge.

Gardaí were assisted by Revenue Customs Officers including Customs Dog unit.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

