200 students affected by closure of school building due to 'significant structural issues'

Up to 200 students at a school in Balbriggan in Dublin will be taking classes elsewhere this morning.

A section of the building at Ardgillan Community College was closed with immediate effect over the weekend after a fire safety assessment found "significant structural issues".

Ardgillan College in Balbriggan. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

The Department of Education along with school management took the decision to close part of the school in the interests of the health and safety of the students.

Paddy Lavelle, Chief Executive Officer in the Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board, says transition year students have been asked to stay at home this week.

"There are 910 students currently going to the school, there are about 90 transition years involved so they have been asked to stay at home and that will allow us to manage the rest of the students within the new school building which is the phase two building," said Mr Lavelle.

"We hope that after the midterm break there will be other arrangements to ensure that every student gets education from then on."

The decision to close Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan was taken by management and the Department of Education on Friday, when a fire safety check highlighted the problem.

In a statement DDLETB said: "DDLETB and the School Management have emphasised that their absolute priority at all times is the health and safety of students and staff and the above measure is therefore considered appropriate."

Digital Desk