200 stranded passengers slept in Cork Airport last night

Up to 200 stranded passengers stayed the night in Cork Airport last night, writes Eoin English.

The Civil Defence provided camp beds for those who spent the night sleeping in the terminal building.

But airport management were making efforts last night to source transport for some into the city in the hope that they could secure hotel accommodation.

Some of the affected passengers were left stranded at the airport following flight cancellations yesterday, the withdrawal of public bus services in the city, and the inability of taxis to reach the airport given the treacherous road conditions.

Other passengers, who were due catch flights today, chose to arrive at the airport early yesterday evening prepared to spend the night in the terminal amid fears they would not be able to make it to the airport this morning.

Airport maintenance crews, who have been working flat-out, to keep the runways, taxiways and parking stands clear, closed the main runway just after 7pm last night in the hope of clearing it of snow.

Aer Lingus Regional cancelled its early morning flights from Cork to Bristol, Edinburgh, Southampton and Manchester.

Ryanair has cancelled its afternoon flight from Cork to London Gatwick.

Airport management have advised all intending passengers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport today.