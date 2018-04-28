20-year-old crash victim remains critical in hospital in Cork

A man in his 20s remains in a serious condition in hospital this morning, after a multi-car crash in County Cork, which claimed a man's life.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the N22 Cork to Killarney Road outside Macroom yesterday afternoon.

A 60-year-old driver of one of the cars has been killed.

While the man who has been injured and who was driving a second car is being treated at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí in Macroom are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 026-20590 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.