20-year-old crash victim remains critical in hospital in Cork
A man in his 20s remains in a serious condition in hospital this morning, after a multi-car crash in County Cork, which claimed a man's life.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the N22 Cork to Killarney Road outside Macroom yesterday afternoon.
A 60-year-old driver of one of the cars has been killed.
While the man who has been injured and who was driving a second car is being treated at Cork University Hospital.
Gardaí in Macroom are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 026-20590 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.