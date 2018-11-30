€2 million worth of cannabis seized by PSNI in Belfast

Back to PSNI Ireland Home

Cannabis with a street value of over €2.2 million has been seized in Belfast by the PSNI.

Cannabis joint. File photo

Organised Crime Branch officers found approximately 10kgs of the drug during a number of searches across the city yesterday.

Four men and a woman have been arrested.

Detectives think the operation could be related to paramilitary groups or a Triad organised crime gang.

Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

Drug ArrestCannabisBelfastPSNI

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland