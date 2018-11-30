€2 million worth of cannabis seized by PSNI in Belfast
30/11/2018 - 21:15:00Back to PSNI Ireland Home
Cannabis with a street value of over €2.2 million has been seized in Belfast by the PSNI.
Organised Crime Branch officers found approximately 10kgs of the drug during a number of searches across the city yesterday.
Four men and a woman have been arrested.
Detectives think the operation could be related to paramilitary groups or a Triad organised crime gang.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here