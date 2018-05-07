2 men rescued after fishing vessel sinks off Kerry coast

Two men who had to abandon ship in Derrynane off the coast of Co Kerry have been rescued.

Valentia Coast Guard received the distress call that a fishing vessel was sinking off Scariff Island at around 12.30pm this afternoon.

Two people who were on board had to 'abandon ship' and enter a life raft.

They were picked up by Ballinskelligs Inshore Rescue at around 1.15pm this afternoon.

Shannon helicopter Rescue 115 was tasked to the scene and Castletownbere lifeboat also assisted with the help of Derrynane Inshore Rescue Team.