€1bn flood risk management plan to be unveiled today

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will announce a new billion euro flood risk management plan in Athlone today.

Researchers looked at 300 areas in a six-year study which focused on communities across the country that are potentially in danger of flooding.

Over the next 10 years, €1bn will be spent on the initial 29 flood managament schemes nationwide.

118 schemes are to be completed in total, with 50 of them to be brought forward in the short term.

The study was carried out by the Office of Public Works' Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management programme.

Many of the schemes will focus on vulnerable areas such as Tralee, Limerick and Dundalk which are often the worst effected areas for flooding.

- Digital Desk