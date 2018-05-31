€1bn Cherrywood Town Centre Development in Dublin secures planning permission

Real estate firm Hines has secured planning permission for a new €1bn town centre development in Dublin.

The Cherrywood Town Centre Development will be the largest single urban development project in Ireland.

The 2.1 million square foot plan will feature 1,269 apartments and include retail, office, community and dining facilities.

The green light paves the way for the project's commencement later this year.

Cherrywood Town Centre will be located between Cabinteely and Loughlinstown in south county Dublin and will be constructed on an elevated site integrating the existing Luas stops of Cherrywood and Bride’s Glen.

It is expected that construction on the three-year project will commence toward the end of 2018, providing 3,000 construction jobs.

It is hoped Cherrywood Town Centre will offer housing for over 3,200 people, office accommodation for 2,300 and employment for an additional 2,500 retail and leisure workers.

Brian Moran, Hines senior managing director, said: "We would like to thank Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for giving their stamp of approval to the Cherrywood Town project, which will form the centrepiece of the wider Cherrywood strategic development zone."

"We can now bring to reality the great vision for this Town Centre – which will be a modern, vibrant and healthy urban environment for families, workers and visitors alike.

"Our new open-plan apartments will incorporate the latest designs in apartment living and we believe the active streetscape environment has the potential to become the blueprint for future urban design in Ireland."

Hines has recently submitted a separate planning application for the first new school within the Cherrywood development, designed to accommodate up to approximately 700 primary pupils.