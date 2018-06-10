19-year-old man dies on holidays in Cyprus

A 19-year-old man has died following an incident in the popular resort of Ayia Napa in Cyprus.

Conor Morgan, a DCU student from Co Louth, died while on holidays but it is not yet clear what circumstances led to his death.

Conor Morgan. Photo: Dundalk Gaels.

The teenager played football with the Dundalk Gaels who described him as a ''great friend''.

Paying tribute to him on Facebook, the club wrote: ''Dundalk Gaels regret to announce the death, while on holidays, of our club member, player and great friend Conor ‘Morgie’ Morgan.

''Our thoughts and prayers are with his family Paul, Blathnaid and Sarah at this incredibly difficult and devastating time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Conor is a former student of De la Salle College and had represented Louth at underage level in football.

A minute's silence in his memory was observed in Ruislip this afternoon before the All Ireland qualifier between Louth and London.

DCU also paid tribute to Conor, saying that their thoughts and prayers and with Conor's family and friends.

Terrible news that @DublinCityUni Student and former Fresher Footballer Conor Morgan has passed away while in Cyprus. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, classmates and teammates at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. — DCU Dóchas Éireann (@DCUGAAAcademy) June 10, 2018

- Digital Desk