19-year-old charged with murder of Edward Meenan in Derry
30/11/2018 - 19:58:00
Police in the North have charged a 19-year-old man with the murder of Edward Meenan in Derry.
The father-of-nine's body was found in an alleyway in the Creggan Street area of the city on Sunday morning.
The PSNI says a 19-year-old is to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.
Two other men have already been charged with the murder of the 52-year-old.
Digital Desk
