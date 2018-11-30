19-year-old charged with murder of Edward Meenan in Derry

Police in the North have charged a 19-year-old man with the murder of Edward Meenan in Derry.

The father-of-nine's body was found in an alleyway in the Creggan Street area of the city on Sunday morning.

The PSNI says a 19-year-old is to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

Two other men have already been charged with the murder of the 52-year-old.

