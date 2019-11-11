19 schools take part in pilot project to teach more subjects through Irish

A number of schools have been selected for a new project to promote the teaching of Irish by incorporating the language into three subjects.

This pilot project is going to take place in 19 schools across the country.

Launched by Education Minister Joe McHugh today, the project will run for three years in an effort to promote the teaching of Irish.

The 'Content and Language Integrated Learning Programme' will see PE classes and other subjects taught through Irish.

Julian De Spainn, General Secretary with Conradh na Gaeilge, said he supported the approach, adding: "The best way to teach Irish is to be immersed in the language...Let's bring a bit of that into the schools that function through the medium of English."

The scheme will take place in six pre-schools, seven primaries and six secondary schools throughout the country.

However, Julian De Spainn said that while it was a step in the right direction there was still a long way to go.

"It's going to help...(But) we still need to look at things like that for Junior Cert there's no oral exam any more, which doesn't make sense. We need to look at a holistic approach," he said.

Geography, art or maths could be included in the project in the future.