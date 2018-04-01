18-year-old man killed in a car crash in Ennis

An 18-year-old man has been killed in a car crash in Ennis.

The man was killed when his car hit a wall at approximately 4.20am this morning. The driver and passenger, who are both males aged 19 and 21, were seriously injured and have been transferred to University Hospital Limerick.

The single vehicle road collision occurred at Woodstock in Ennis, Co. Clare and the road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Ennis garda station on 065 - 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk