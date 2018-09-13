18-year-old killed in single vehicle collision in Derry

An 18-year-old woman has been killed in a single vehicle collision in Derry.

The incident occurred close to Nixon's Corner on the Letterkenny/Derry Road at around 11.30pm last night.

Two other women were taken to hospital for treatment.

The road is closed and police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Letterkenny Road last night or who witnessed the collision to contact them.

- Digital Desk