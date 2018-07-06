18-year-old due in court in connection with Cameron Reilly murder

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in court this morning in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly in County Louth.

The body of the Dundalk Institute of Technology student was discovered on land off the Ardee Road in Dunleer on May 26.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he was strangled to death.

An 18-year-old was detained yesterday in connection with the investigation and questioned at Drogheda Garda station.

He is due to appear before Drogheda District Court at 10am this morning.