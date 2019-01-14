17-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing of two women in Derry
Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a 17-year-old boy after two women were stabbed in Derry last night.
The women, both aged 22, were attacked while walking in Coleraine just before 11pm.
They are being treated in hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
The teen was arrested a short time later and is being held on suspicion of offences including attempted murder.