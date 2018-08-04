16 Labour councillors say now's not the time for leadership change

A group of Labour councillors have called on party colleagues to focus on core issues rather than a possible leadership challenge to Brendan Howlin.

Sixteen councillors from around the country say they do not feel the time is right for change.

It comes after four councillors called for new blood at the head of the party earlier this week.

A statement read: "In response to statements over the last few days, the Labour Councillors undersigned disagree that a leadership change should be the focus of the party at this time.

"Issues like housing, precarious work, childcare, free education are core policy areas of the Labour Party and we believe all efforts should be made to campaign on these. For example the recent radical housing policy document launched by the Labour Party which advocated a state run housing program is the work our representatives need to be focusing on.

"The utterances of the last few days do not have the support of all Labour Councillors and while we do support full membership engagement in any leadership election, we do not feel this is the right time for a change. What we need now is focus on the policies outlined above and a frank and open discussion with membership about the future of the party. Recent poll numbers are disappointing but we have excellent reps on the ground working hard night and day

"Cllr. Paul Bell, Cllr Ann Breen, Cllr. Brendan Carr, Cllr. Bobby Ireton, Cllr. Deirdre Kinsgton, Cllr. George Lawlor, Cllr. Brian McDonagh, Cllr. Andrew Montague, Cllr. Rebecca Moynihan, Cllr. Peter O’Brien, Cllr. Dennis O’Callaghan, Cllr. Rob O’Donoghue, Cllr. Johnnie Penrose, Cllr. Pio Smith, Cllr, Grace Tallon, Cllr. Alex White."

