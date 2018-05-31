155 litres of alcohol, tobacco and cash seized at Cork city house
31/05/2018 - 17:44:00Back to Crime Ireland Home
155 litres of alcohol, along with tobacco and cash worth just over €6,000 have been seized at a house in Cork city.
Mixing and distilling equipment were also found in the operation by Revenue officers this morning.
The cash is suspected to be linked with criminal activity.
A kilogram of unstamped tobacco and 800 unstamped cigarettes were also seized during the search.
A Polish man in his 30s was questioned in connection with the find, and a prosecution file is being prepared.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here