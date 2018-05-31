155 litres of alcohol, tobacco and cash seized at Cork city house

155 litres of alcohol, along with tobacco and cash worth just over €6,000 have been seized at a house in Cork city.

Mixing and distilling equipment were also found in the operation by Revenue officers this morning.

The cash is suspected to be linked with criminal activity.

A kilogram of unstamped tobacco and 800 unstamped cigarettes were also seized during the search.

A Polish man in his 30s was questioned in connection with the find, and a prosecution file is being prepared.

- Digital Desk