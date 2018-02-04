150th anniversary of Countess Markievicz's birth to be marked in Dublin

The 150th anniversary of Countess Markievicz's birth will be commemorated in Dublin today.

It'll take place at Glasnevin Cemetery.

“The new Irish beauty.” Today marks the 150th anniversary of Countess Markievicz's birth. pic.twitter.com/CSca5rVqei — Glasnevin Museum (@glasnevinmuseum) February 4, 2018

Speakers at the event include, the Sinn Fein Leader Elect Mary Lou Mac Donald, Patricia King from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and Senator Ivana Bacik.

They will discuss issues supported by Countess Markievicz , Labour Rights, Nationalism and Suffrage.

- Digital Desk