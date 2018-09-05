150,000 calls to emergency service every month; 9,000 received on day of Ophelia

Increasing demand on emergency services means better co-ordination is needed, according to the Minister for Environment, Denis Naughten.

The Minister was responding to new figures which reveal that 150,000 emergency calls are received every month by the emergency call answering service, ECAS.

ECAS handles all initial 112 and 999 calls before delegating them to the relevant services.

Last year the service handled 1.8m calls including 9,000 on the worst day of Storm Ophelia.

Minister Naughten says the ambulance service is an area of particular focus.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Emergency services, Emergency calls

 

