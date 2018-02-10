15-year-old Dublin girl goes missing

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a teenage girl missing from her home in Dublin.

Nicole Reddington, aged 15, has been missing from her home in Tallaght since yesterday.

Nicole is described as five foot five inches tall, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a green jacket with a fur hood, a navy tracksuit and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6664700.