15 pregnancies terminated in Ireland last year

Fifteen medical procedures to terminate pregnancies were carried out under the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act 2013 last year.

The fourth annual report on the Act has been laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas and covers the period from January 1 until December 31, 2017.

Eight procedures were arising from a risk of physical illness, two arising from a risk from suicide and five from emergencies arising from physical illness.

The HSE has also submitted a report as required under section 15 of the Act on Reviews carried out in 2017. This report has also been laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas.

The HSE report shows that one application for review was made to the Executive in 2017.

It states that the review was carried out under section 9 of the Act.

The Review Committee found that the application met the criteria for termination of pregnancy under the Act.

Digital Desk