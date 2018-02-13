14,000 people object plans to €15m Hellfire Club redevelopment in Dublin mountains

Back to Ireland Home

14,000 people have objected to plans to redevelop the Hellfire Club in the Dublin mountains.

South Dublin County Council wants to turn the area into a major tourist attraction with a €15m investment.

File image Dublin Mountains.

The planning proposal includes a visitor centre with a viewing platform.

But Fine Gael TD Colm Brophy is worried about the extra traffic it will bring to the area.

He said: "I think Dublin have put forward a scheme which could lead to a permanent gridlock situation on weekends and busy summer days."

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Hellfire Club, Dublin Moun tains, South DUblin County Council, Colm Brophy

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland