14,000 people object plans to €15m Hellfire Club redevelopment in Dublin mountains
14,000 people have objected to plans to redevelop the Hellfire Club in the Dublin mountains.
South Dublin County Council wants to turn the area into a major tourist attraction with a €15m investment.
The planning proposal includes a visitor centre with a viewing platform.
But Fine Gael TD Colm Brophy is worried about the extra traffic it will bring to the area.
He said: "I think Dublin have put forward a scheme which could lead to a permanent gridlock situation on weekends and busy summer days."
- Digital Desk
