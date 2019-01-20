14-year-old girl missing in Dublin

Gardaí are looking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl missing from Dublin.

Sarah Reilly is missing from her home at Woodpark, Ballinteer since Thursday, January 17.

She's described as 5 foot 5 inches, with long straight brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black and grey jeans and purple runners.

She is known to frequent Dublin city centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600.
