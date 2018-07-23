€13k of cannabis and €6k of cigarettes seized in Dublin
Cannabis thought to be worth almost €13,000 has been seized in Dublin.
Detector dog Stella sniffed the drugs out at Dublin Mail Centre this morning.
They were hidden in a parcel which had been posted from Belgium to an address in Dublin's North City.
Separately this morning, illegal cigarettes worth €6,000 were found by officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre.
They came from China, and were hidden in two parcels, said to contain a handbag and a gift box.
Digital Desk
