€1.36 million of cannabis seized at Dublin Port

Revenue officers have seized cannabis worth over €1.36 million at Dublin Port.

The drugs were found concealed in a consignment of goods which had arrived from Spain.

68 kgs of the drug were found on Tuesday using Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner and with the assistance of detector dog Meg.

Investigations are ongoing.

Separately, yesterday morning Revenue officers seized approximately 12,000 unstamped cigarettes, with the assistance of gardaí and Revenue detector dog Bill.

The illegal tobacco products, branded ‘Excellence’ and ‘NZ’, were uncovered during a search carried out, under warrant, of two residential properties in the Dundalk area.

The retail value of the contraband is over €8,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €6,500.

A woman in her twenties and a man in his forties were interviewed and a file is being prepared with a view to prosecution.