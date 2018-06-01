13-year-old due back in court charged with murder of Ana Kriegel

A 13-year-old boy is due back in court this morning charged with the murder of Ana Kriegel.

The 14-year-old schoolgirl was found dead at a derelict farmhouse in the Lucan area of Dublin earlier this month.

The boy, whose identity can't be disclosed for legal reasons, appeared before the Children's District Court in Dublin last Friday charged with Ana's murder.

He was granted free legal aid and was remanded in custody to Oberstown Children's Detention Centre.