13 arrested in relation to 'serious incidents' in Dublin's south inner city
Gardaí have arrested 13 people in Dublin's south inner city in relation to a number of serious incidents in the area.
The co-ordinated 'day of action' was part of investigations into robbery, theft, assault, public order and drug-related offences.
12 premises were searched early yesterday morning by a team of 30 gardaí based at Pearse Street Station.
Of those arrested, three were detained for questioning.
A further 10 were charged and have since appeared before Dublin District Court.
