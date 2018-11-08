13 arrested in relation to 'serious incidents' in Dublin's south inner city

Gardaí have arrested 13 people in Dublin's south inner city in relation to a number of serious incidents in the area.

The co-ordinated 'day of action' was part of investigations into robbery, theft, assault, public order and drug-related offences.

12 premises were searched early yesterday morning by a team of 30 gardaí based at Pearse Street Station.

Of those arrested, three were detained for questioning.

A further 10 were charged and have since appeared before Dublin District Court.

Digital Desk