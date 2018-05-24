€125m office block proposed for Cork docks

By Tommy Barker, Property Editor

Planning is to be lodged for a €125m, 250,000sq ft office development by Kent railway station near Cork City’s historic docks and quays.

Cork-based John Cleary Developments is behind the plans for Penrose Dock, on Penrose Quay which is next door to the even larger €400m HQ Horgans Quay development which is with Bord Pleanála.

The company has already built and fully tenanted 850,000sq ft of offices in the city and suburbs.

Artist’s impression of the proposed development at Penrose Dock

It has completed a site assembly for 1.8 quayside acres, which include the historic Penrose House, which was the one-time home of the City of Cork Steampacket Office and is a protected structure.

The two buildings proposed, ringed by Penrose Quay, Railway St, and Alfred St, will be six and eight floors over ground level, with a double basement for 160 cars. Also envisaged are a gym, cafe/restaurant and a “town hall” space for functions and conferences.

The design is by Wilson Architecture, which did the Capitol office and retail development, also for John Cleary Developments.

If planning is granted, construction would start immediately. The building will take 18 months to complete and employ up to 250 on site, delivering buildings capable of accommodating 2,200 people, between the rail station/rapid transport hub, and the city centre.

Next door is the HQ/Horgan Quay site, where plans for a €400m scheme of 240 apartments, 136-bed hotel and 400,000sq ft of offices proposed by Clarendon/Bam were appealed to Bord Pleanála by Port of Cork in March of this year, after being approved by City Hall.

John Cleary Developments is also building 48,000sq ft of office at 85 South Mall, which is expected to be a base for KPMG, has refurbished 97 South Mall for tenants Eventbrite, and is to build a €200m data centre and e-Park in Little Island.

Completed developments include 170,000sq ft of offices at One Albert Quay, on the city’s south quay, sold for €58m; the Capitol on Grand Parade/St Patrick’s St, sold for €45m; and City Gate in Mahon.

CEO John Cleary said: “We believe this development holds huge potential for Cork and can help transform this area of the city. Penrose Dock will prove very attractive to technology and financial services companies that are looking to grow their existing footprint or invest in Cork for the first time.”