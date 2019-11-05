€125,000 of suspected cannabis herb seized in Cork

Gardaí have seized €125,000 of suspected cannabis herb following a search at a house in Co Cork last night.

Gardaí from the Mallow District Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit and the Regional Dog Unit, carried out a search at a house in the Quartertown area of Mallow yesterday.

The seized drugs will now be sent for analysis.

This search was part of the investigation into the seizure of €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Mallow yesterday.

A man in his 20s was arrested and gardaí said that he remains detained in Mallow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The total value of the drugs seized during both searches is €195,000.