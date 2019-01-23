€11m settlement for Cork girl, 18, with cerebral palsy who sued hospital over alleged birth issues

An 18-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who had sued over the circumstances of her birth at a Cork hospital has settled her High Court action for €11m.

Margaret Hurley, from Skibbereen Co Cork, has spastic quadriplegia, cannot speak and has to use a wheelchair.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told the settlement against the HSE was without admission of liability.

Margaret Hurley

Margaret's counsel told the court the Hurleys were not told of any alleged issues around the birth of their daughter and it is only five years ago when they saw reports of another court case that they contacted a solicitor and initiated legal proceedings.

Outside court, the family in a statement said if they knew of any alleged issues earlier they could have brought a case and accessed funds for much-needed therapies for Margaret.

Margaret Hurley, Lisheen, Church Cross, Skibbereen, Co Cork, had through her mother Claire Hurley sued the HSE over the circumstances of her birth at Erinville Hospital, Western Road, Cork in March 2000.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to calculate the estimated date of delivery adequately and an alleged failure to monitor Mrs Hurley's blood pressure on February 28, 2000, to admit the mother for observation and an alleged failure to induce the labour at an earlier point in time.

The claims were denied.

The Hurley's counsel Liam Reidy SC told the court it was their case that there was a significant miscalculation of her estimated due date and the pregnancy allegedly overran.

Mrs Hurley he said had attended the hospital on February 28, 2000, and her blood pressure was found to be elevated.

She was advised she was term plus 11 days gestation and advised to return on March 2, 2000, for an induction of labour.

Counsel said it was their case she should have been kept in hospital and her blood pressure monitored.

If that was done he said Mrs Hurley would have been induced and none of the alleged mishaps would have occurred.

When she returned to hospital, he said Mrs Hurley's blood pressure was "through the roof".

When born, Margaret was in poor condition and remained in hospital for some time.

Counsel said the parents were not informed at the time of any alleged issues in relation to the birth but in 2014 they saw another case reported in the papers and went to a solicitor.

Mrs Hurley told the court she had given up her teaching job to care full time for her daughter.

She said Margaret was alert and had her own a way of communicating with the family. She said her daughter had not got therapies she required down the years because of lack of funds and the settlement will now help provide all those to her.

"I have to do everything for her. We are happy with the settlement," she added.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross wished the family well for the future.