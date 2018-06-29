11,500 unstamped cigarettes seized in Dublin

11,500 unstamped cigarettes and half a kilo of tobacco have been seized in Dublin.

The brands include 'NZ', 'Kent' and 'Marlboro' cigarettes and 'Winston' and 'Camel' tobacco originating from Eastern Europe and have a combined value of over €6,500.

Revenue officers made the discovery at a house in Lucan yesterday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

A man and woman, both in their 40s, have been questioned.

