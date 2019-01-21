11,000 litres of smuggled alcohol seized at Dublin Port

Alcohol worth €403,000 has been seized by customs officials at Dublin Port.

Revenue says officers found 11,000 litres of smuggled alcohol during the search of a trailer that originated from Poland.

The consignment included over 10,200 litres of scotch whiskey and 800 litres of alcopops.

It represents a potential loss to the exchequer of over €255,300.

Revenue says the seizure is part of an ongoing operation to target the supply and sale of illegal alcohol in the shadow economy.