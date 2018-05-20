110 children under 4 waiting more than year to see psychologist
Concern is being raised over waiting times for appointments with child psychologists.
It has emerged 110 children under the age of four are waiting more than a year.
While 1684 children between the ages of 4 and 17 have to wait more than 12 months also.
Fianna Fáil's Mental Health Spokesperson, James Brown, has labelled the figures 'unacceptable'.
