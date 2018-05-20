110 children under 4 waiting more than year to see psychologist

Back to Ireland Home

Concern is being raised over waiting times for appointments with child psychologists.

It has emerged 110 children under the age of four are waiting more than a year.

While 1684 children between the ages of 4 and 17 have to wait more than 12 months also.

Fianna Fáil's Mental Health Spokesperson, James Brown, has labelled the figures 'unacceptable'.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Mental Health, Children

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Ireland