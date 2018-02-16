11 arrests after Operation Thor action in Wicklow area

Eleven people have been arrested by gardaí investigating a string of crimes including burglaries and weapons offences.

Over the last two days, gardaí have carried out activities under Operation Thor in the Wicklow area.

As a result of these days of action, there have been several arrests for a range of offences including burglary, theft, handling stolen property, firearms and offensive weapons, and failure to appear to answer bail.

In addition, since yesterday morning gardaí have conducted checkpoints around the Wicklow area and carried out searches in Wicklow, Wexford, Dublin and Cavan.

Five people have been arrested on bench warrants;

Two people have been arrested for theft offences;

One person has been arrested for handling stolen property;

One person arrested for domestic violence;

Two people have been arrest for burglary;

Five premises have been searched;

Four people appeared in Bray Court yesterday on foot of bench warrants;

Four more people appeared at a special sitting of Bray Court this morning;

Two other people are still being questioned at Wicklow Garda Station.

