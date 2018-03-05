11 arrested in child sexual abuse investigation in Munster

Eleven people have been arrested as part of an ongoing child sexual abuse investigation.

Gardaí from Newcastle West, Bruff, Henry Street, Mayorstone Park and Roxboro Road in conjunction with the Limerick Divisional Protective Services Unit made the arrests.

It follows an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children who were resident in the Newcastle West Garda District.

They were arrested in Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry this afternoon.

Those arrested include six females and five males, ages ranging from their 20s to 70s.

The people arrested are being detained at garda stations in Limerick, Cork and Clare under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Digital Desk