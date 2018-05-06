10,731 women contact HSE helpline with CervicalCheck concerns

10,731 women have contacted the HSE'S emergency helpline with concerns over CervicalCheck and thousands of women have asked for re-checks.

The HSE confirmed last night that it has returned 1,406 calls so far.

It also said it has contacted 198 of the first group of 209 women and families affected by the controversy.

The Irish Medical Council says it has reached agreement with the Department of Health on the resources needed to deal with the fall out.

The IMO's Dr Padraig McGarry says GPs are determined that women are reassured.

"There's the repeat smear which is offered to patients who feel that they need it, but there's also the consultation around that because there's a lot of questions that women would like to ask their GPs and get reassurances and that's a time requirement," he said.

"We are delighted to see that this paves the way for women who have such concerns to access them without any financial burden."

Advertisements also appear in national newspapers today advising women to access cervicalcheck.ie for advice.

- Digital Desk