€100m being invested to upgrade garda technology

There are concerns that not enough money is being invested to upgrade the gardaí's IT systems, including Pulse.

The Justice Minister has announced €40 million will be spent on technology this year and €60 million next year.

Charlie Flanagan

Charlie Flanagan says the figures are unprecedented.

Independent TD Clare Daly, however, is not so sure.

"It’s specifically important in the context of the work that this committee is undertaking but also much of the discussion in the public domain about the accuracy of information, the importance of data collection and the outdated nature of Pulse and the other IT systems.

"The way in which the accounts are dealt with, it's hard to see where everything lies in them."

