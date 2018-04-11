100-year-old Dublin market at risk of being shut down

A market which has been held every Saturday for the last 100 years in Dublin city centre is under threat of being shut down.

Dublin City Council is not expected to renew licences for Cumberland Street traders, because of problems with illegal trading and waste management.

LPs and records for sale at the Cumberland Street Flea Market. Photo Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

86-year-old Tess Carroll has been working at the market every Saturday for the last 60 years, and she is not ready to stop working yet.

"An awful lot depend on this market. They all have bills to pay, they all have mouths to feed. You just can't let that go," Tess said.

She added the market has a unique atmosphere.

"You can't beat the atmosphere here. They're a pantomime, better than any doctor, they're as good as a tonic."

