100 schoolchildren now published authors following Roddy Doyle partnership

100 Irish schoolchildren became published authors today, thanks to a partnership between Roddy Doyle and the Children’s Literature Laureate PJ Lynch.

The Booker winning author’s Fighting Words organisation - along with the Laureate - helped the pupils to write and illustrate a thriller called The Search.

Today we're launching a very exciting project with @FightingWordsIE WATCH what happens when children are encouraged to tell their stories... https://t.co/LbswFnGZOs via @YouTube — Laureate na nOg (@LaureatenanOg) January 26, 2018

The 36-page limited edition tells the story of a boy who runs away from an orphanage in Drogheda to search for his parents, but is tracked down by evil Sister Mary Petunia.

It was completed at workshops in Dublin, Wicklow, Cork and Belfast.

Roddy Doyle says its a great achievement.

He said: "I’d like to say congratulations to the children who wrote the book.

"They are published authors and they deserve to be because the story is really good.

"They are the envy of hundreds of unpublished writers who would love to be in their position.

"I just hope they enjoy the experience, it is a wonderful experience."

Roddy Doyle at the Olympia Theatre.

- Digital Desk