10-year Sláintecare plan: Government to spend €1bn on E-health and deliver 2,600 extra beds

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has defended the government's record after figures released this morning by Fianna Fáil show that almost 1 million people are on hospital waiting lists.

Mr Harris launched the new Sláintecare Implementation Plan today saying it will be a guideline for the future of the health service.

It includes commitments to reduce hospital waiting times, increase bed capacity and to try to disconnect public and private healthcare.

Speaking on Today with Miriam on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, Mr Harris said there are far too many people on waiting lists, who are waiting for far too long.

"We didn't wake up to a million people on waiting lists this morning, we woke up to Fianna Fail taking out a calculator and adding up figures...most of which were in the public domain coincidentally on a day we are launching a major strategy and look, that's politics," he said.

He said he didn't disagree that there were far too many people waiting but he was much more interested in what the Government were going to do to fix it.

"We cannot have a situation where the Minister of Health of the day, whoever he or she is, is constantly just dealing with a daily crisis, we have to have a ten-year plan to reform the health service," he said.

He said the Government would be spending €1bn on E-health and that they would be delivering 2,600 extra hospital beds and that staffing for those beds is "vital".

Mr Harris also said that €800m more would be spent on putting diagnostic equipment into the community so that people did not need to go to hospital for an x-ray.

"This is a radical plan to deliver universal healthcare," he said.

He said if the Government moved to take private patients out of public hospitals it will require a new consultants contract.

"What we do here in Ireland is abnormal, it is not normal to have a crowded emergency department in a public hospital and have beds up the house being occupied by patients with private health insurance," Mr Harris said of the current system.

You can listen to the full interview here:

Sláintecare

The Sláintecare Implementation Strategy published today "sets out a vision for the future of healthcare over a ten-year period".

According to Mr Harris, the strategy "provides the framework within which a system-wide reform programme will be advanced".

"At its core, the strategy focuses on establishing the building blocks for a significant shift in the way in which health services are delivered in Ireland," he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We know that our health and social care services as currently designed cannot meet the growing demands being placed on them.

"Our population is changing rapidly, bringing with it changing healthcare needs. There is an overwhelming consensus that a transformation is needed in the way we deliver care and that this must be planned, managed and delivered within a coherent system-wide reform programme.”

The key actions for the first three years of reform include: Establish HSE Board and reconfigure the HSE to improve accountability and support integrated care

Deliver a new Model of Healthcare through the development of a new Citizen Care Masterplan for the health service and new models of care that are population-health centred

Launch a programme of public engagement on Health Outcomes and a nationwide series of events in 2019/2020 to promote health and well-being

Enhance Community Care, including the expansion of community-based diagnostics facilities, a new community nursing service and a continued programme of investment in primary care centres

Reform the GP contract, including providing for a greater role in chronic disease management

Continue investment in community mental health services

Introduce a new statutory scheme for homecare services

Review the eligibility framework to develop a roadmap to achieve universal entitlement

Increase bed capacity in public hospitals

Choose locations and commence the planning process for new elective hospitals in Cork, Dublin and Galway

Tackle long waiting times for acute hospitals by continued investment in the NTPF and the development of an integrated waiting list management system

Develop a national clinical strategy and hospital group strategic plans to guide organisation of hospital services

Roll out eHealth systems and infrastructure





The Sláintecare Implementation Strategy is available at www.gov.ie/Sláintecare

Digital Desk