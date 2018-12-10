10-year-old boy to spend Christmas with separated mum after expressing suicidal thoughts

A 10-year old boy who has recently had suicidal thoughts is to spend Christmas Eve night and Christmas morning with his mother after a judge stressed that there should be no disturbance to the boy’s Christmas routine.

At the Family Law Court, Judge Patrick Durcan made his comment after hearing that the boy is currently undergoing counselling after expressing suicide ideation - or suicidal thoughts - a number of weeks ago.

Judge Durcan said: “It seems to me the least disturbance the better bearing in mind the boy’s situation.”

Counsel for the boy’s mother, Rebecca Treacy BL said that the boy’s parents are separated “and the separation of his parents has had an impact on him unfortunately”.

Ms Treacy said that after the boy told his mother about his suicide ideation, she became “extremely concerned” and brought her son to the family GP who referred the boy on for counselling.

Ms Treacy said that the mother has concerns that the boy has always remained home at Christmas and that this would continue this year “considering her son’s vulnerability at this time”.

The boy’s father had wanted his son to spend Christmas Eve night with him.

The father told the court that the agreement made last year was that the boy would spent alternate Christmas Eve nights at the two houses.

The father said that the boy spent last Christmas Eve night with his mother. The man said: “Alternate years is balanced and fair - there is no other agenda here only fairness.”

Ms Treacy said that the boy has expressed a wish to spend Christmas Eve night with his mother on a number of occasions.

The boy’s mother told the court: “In the current situation with my son, I do believe that he should spend Christmas at home and wake up at home on Christmas morning. He has expressed that wish to me a few times over the past few weeks."

The mother said that her son “is a very intelligent young boy. He is very articulate and since he had his breakdown a few weeks ago, he is starting to open up to me a little more about what he does and he doesn’t want.”

The mother said that she has no objection to her son spending time with his Dad over Christmas.

The mother said that there “is a complete breakdown” in her relations with her estranged husband. In reply the man told the court “not on my side”.

Addressing both parents, Judge Durcan said: “There is a little problem you have to deal with your son and I have every reason to believe that he will get over that if ye both handle it well together.”

Judge Durcan said: “It may very well be the issues affecting your son is destabilisation in his home life and a feeling of a withdrawal of supports he needs.”

Judge Durcan said that the boy requires certainty over his Christmas arrangements with his parents. He said: “You can then go to him and say ‘this is the plan’ without blaming each other and there is certainty for him."

Judge Durcan said that he hoped an agreement would involve substantial time with the father and son during Christmas.

Judge Durcan adjourned the matter to allow solicitors for the mother and father to draw up a consent agreement. After receiving the consent agreement after the short adjournment, Judge Durcan said: “I want to wish ye both well - there are no winners or losers here. I have made my decision purely on what I feel is the better thing overall."

Judge Durcan said: “What is best is that there is certainty and that your son knows very quickly what the plan is at Christmas.”