There is a 10% increase in passengers flying local routes from Dublin to Kerry and Donegal.

It follows the renewal of the Government contract for Public Service Obligation routes last February.

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, says 23% of passengers on the Donegal/Dublin route take a day trip, while one-quarter of passengers are travelling for business.

On the Dublin/Kerry route, 27% of passengers travel for business, 13% use the service for leisure, one in 10 passengers take a day trip, and 15% stay overnight in Kerry.

The new contract should keep passengers flying local, until January 2022.

- Digital Desk