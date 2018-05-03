1 in 5 parents of obese kids do not realise their children are overweight

1 in 5 parents of obese children do not realise their kids are overweight.

Dr McCrory, a Senior Research Fellow at Trinity College, has published his research on obesity using the Growing Up in Ireland study of a large nationally representative sample of children over a number of years.

The Oireachtas has been hearing that many parents mistakenly think their child is the right weight for their height.

"Our research shows that 54% of parents of overweight children and 20% of parents of obese children in the Growing Up in Ireland childhood cohort reported that they are ‘about the right’ weight for their height,” Dr McCroy told Oireachtas members.

Health experts have been talking to politicians about possible ways to cut the country's childhood obesity rates.

Among the suggestions are new plans to monitor pupils' weight in school in order to get an accurate assessment.

The HSE's Clinical Lead for Obesity, Professor Donal O'Shea, thinks it is not an ideal solution but it could help to alleviate the issue.

"My preference would be well-resourced primary care through the new GP contract being renegotiated," he said.

"If that doesn't come to pass then it will have to be school setting."

- Digital Desk