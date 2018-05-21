1 in 5 get a dog to make their homes more secure

One in five Irish homeowners buy or rescue a dog to make their homes more secure.

An AA survey out today shows less than half of home-owners have fitted a burglar alarm, but 70% of those who have, feel happier.

But even a dog can make a difference in persuading intruders to stay away.

The AA's Barry Aldworth says it is also worthwhile taking a few precautions if you are jetting off on holiday in the coming months.

"We're all very excited at this time of year about our holiday plans and the two-weeks we might be spending in Spain or Greece or France," said Mr Aldworth.

"And we post it all over our social media not even thinking about it, but we announce the dates we're away, how long we're away, how much we're looking forward to it.

"And you are giving away really, too much information."

- Digital Desk