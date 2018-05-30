1 in 5 children helped by Barnardos experiencing 'hidden homelessness'

One in five children helped by Barnardos is experiencing 'hidden homelessness'.

The charity part of a new campaign being launched today to highlight the issue.

Along with Focus Ireland, the Simon Community and the Vincent de Paul Society, they want to draw attention to people living in squats or sleeping on friends' sofas.

CEO of Barnardos, Fergus Finlay, said living in cramped conditions is having a devastating impact on children in particular.

He said: "The problems that go with that, that are cropping up on a day to day basis, range from delays in development miles stones to some very very basic things; difficulty in toilet training, difficulty in learning to crawl and walk because of lack of space."