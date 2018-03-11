1 in 3 travel insurance claims made by Irish customers before trip begins

It has been revealed that almost 1 in 3 travel insurance claims made by Irish customers are lodged before their holiday has actually started.

In an analysis of its own claims data since 2012, AA Travel Insurance has found an average of 30% of claims made each year come as a result of people needing to cancel or curtail their holiday.

Last year, 859 of the 2822 travel insurance claims they received were filed before the customers planned departure date.

Barry Aldworth from the AA outlined some of the common reasons why people would have to cancel or shorten their trips, such as for medical issues, not being able to get time off work, or if a relative became ill.

- Digital Desk