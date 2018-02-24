Honours for Kilkenny in pulsating clash with Tipperary Kilkenny took the honours in this pulsating NHL 1A clash in sunny Nowlan Park today, with 10,587 in attendance as the Cats stole the win with a late Richie Leahy point.

Comfortable win for Offaly against Laois in bitingly cold conditions A late flurry of scores from Laois masked the dominant nature of Offaly’s performance at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park in Tullamore this afternoon, as the Faithful County comfortably overcame their midland rivals

Late Harry Kane strike rescues win for Tottenham against Crystal Palace Harry Kane headed a late winner as Tottenham bolstered their Premier League top-four hopes with a 1-0 victory over injury-hit Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Ireland focusing on revenge mission against Scotland Andrew Porter insists Ireland's desire to atone for last season's defeat to Scotland will quell any Grand Slam talk.

Gabriel Jesus will be ready for cup final, says Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola has no doubt he could throw Gabriel Jesus straight back into action in the Carabao Cup final if fit.