The country left devastated as Marty Morrissy is eliminated from Dancing with the Stars

Last night, Marty Morrissey became the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing with the Stars and let’s just say, fans are devastated.

The RTÉ presenter found himself in the dance, off against Irish model Alanna Beirne, after dancing the rumba to the Chris de Burgh’s Lady in Red.

After a standing ovation from the crowd, the judges decided to put a halt on next week’s Marty Party.

Speaking after his elimination, the 59-year-old show that going up to against his fellow celebs every week was like, “playing the Dubs in an All-Ireland final and you’re one of the Junior B teams from anywhere else.”

Adding that he’s exhausted from all the Marty parties he’s attended over the past ten weeks and felt it was his time to go.

“The people of Ireland kept me in for longer than I probably deserved”

Let’s just say, the country is in mourning.

