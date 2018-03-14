People are pointing out a lot of similarities between Taylor Swift’s new video and this ad

Users on social media have called out Taylor Swift for ‘ripping off’ a Kenzo advert, filmed by director Spike Jonze.

Swift’s latest video, for her song Delicate, was released on March 12 but according to viewers has a lot of similarities to the fragrance ad aired in 2016, featuring actress Margaret Qualley.

In each video, Qualley and Swift wear similar formal dresses, pull silly faces and dance behind unsuspecting people.

✔ lonely/contemplative look off-cam

✔ silly wink faces pic.twitter.com/dS2rR3qGop — kenny wassus (@kgw) March 12, 2018

✔ angry gorilla dance

✔ gesturing wildly at man's head not paying attn to u pic.twitter.com/e1AWp7WhtB — kenny wassus (@kgw) March 12, 2018

✔ profile tracking shot of militant walk

✔ ballet leap (one v good, the other ... not as good — granted margaret qualley is a mutant dance goddess, so taylor was doomed there) pic.twitter.com/fLm2BM1M9b — kenny wassus (@kgw) March 12, 2018

Sky News posted this comparison to their Facebook page:

Since its release, Delicate has accumulated over 24 million views.