Netflix’s newest murder documentary, 'The Staircase' will leave you picking sides

By Kyle Lehane

‘The Staircase’ is the compelling story of Michael Peterson, a crime novelist accused of killing his wife Kathleen after she is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home.

The series follows the details of what happened that fateful night and the the 16 year judicial battle that followed.

The brand new episodes of this true crime phenomenon will air alongside the original series.

All episodes are available now on Netflix.
